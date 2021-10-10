Key 800-m link from Pataudi Road to Dwarka Expressway, KMP to be reconstructed

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will reconstruct an 800-metre stretch of the Pataudi Road that connects to the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 88, officials said. A ₹1.45-crore estimate was approved for the project during the MCG’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting held last Friday.

Besides linking newer sectors 36, 88, and 89, among others, with the Dwarka Expressway, the stretch also connects residents to the Western Peripheral Expressway at the other end.

According to MCG officials, the 800-metre portion of the Pataudi Road, from near the Oriental Bank of Commence (OBC) in Sector 88 till Saint Paul’s School, adjacent to the Dwarka Expressway, will be reconstructed.

“The stretch has a high number of heavy commercial vehicles plying due to which the base of it has to be of high quality to support the weight of vehicles. The road had been constructed as a normal sector road and was not designed for heavy vehicles due to which it is susceptible to the formation of potholes,” a senior MCG official, requesting anonymity, said.

A second MCG official, of the engineering wing, not wishing to be named, said, “We will be using construction materials such as dense-bituminous macadam (DBM), medium-curing (MC) asphalt cement, and ready-mix concrete (RMC), which are primarily items used in the construction of highways so that road is of high-quality. With the estimates approved, we will now start the process of hiring a contractor and we are aiming to start construction work from next month onwards.”

The degradation of road, especially on the two-lane carriageway carrying traffic from Dwarka Expressway through Pataudi Road towards Western Peripheral Expressway, has been a major concern for residents.

“The stretch helps a lot of commuters access the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway to head towards Panipat and beyond. It completely negates the city traffic in Gurugram and Delhi, and ends up being a much faster route,” Vijay Singh, a resident of Sector 88, said.

The KMP Expressway is also referred to as the Western Peripheral Expressway.

“Besides providing connectivity between Dwarka Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway, the stretch also has several religious spots due to which it is highly accessed. Reconstruction of the stretch was, hence, highly needed,” Satbir Singh, a resident of Sector 102, said.

Besides the road reconstruction, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is also revamping a key 5.6-kilometre road that links Rampura Chowk on the National Highway 48 (NH-48) and Pataudi Road.

MCG officials said that besides the road construction, 14 other development projects were approved in the F&CC meeting and that tenders for 13 projects have been allotted.

The other approved works include a ₹2.49-crore project for construction of roads in Sector 9, ₹1 crore for road construction in Sector 9A, ₹1.14 crore for renovation of green belts along the railway tracks in Palam Vihar, and constructing citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) in various wards of the MCG.

In addition, 13 tenders were also allotted in the meeting, including ₹2-crore work for the construction of stormwater drains along internal roads in Sector 10A, ₹1.27-crore renovation and beautification of parks and central verges in Ward 16, ₹2-crore stormwater drain works in Sector 47, and ₹1-crore drinking water facility in Sai Kunj.