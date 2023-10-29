Khattar offers NHAI 30 acres of land to relocate Kherki Daula toll plaza

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered 30 acres of land free of cost to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday and requested the union minister Nitin Gadkari to get the Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 urgently relocated there.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a demi-official communication addressed to the union minister, the chief minister said that the toll plaza is a major bottleneck on NH-48, resulting in significant traffic congestion. The chief minister said that the state government had offered 30 acres of land to NHAI to establish a new toll plaza at Panchgaon village. This location will help facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Gurugram urban agglomeration, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!