KMP Expressway to have green belts on sides, flowers on central verge

Over the next year, the greening and plantation work of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway will be done by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in collaboration with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), officials said on Thursday.

The project will be taken up in phases from Pachgaon Chowk to Pataudi Chowk and to begin the process, officials have prepared the area around Pachgaon Chowk for plantation of trees, shrubs and flowers.

Apart from this year-long project, the two authorities will also work on the greening of central verges and sidewalks of all sector-dividing roads in the city.

As per an agreement with Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), which owns the KMP Expressway, the GMDA will plant flowering shrubs on the slopes of the expressway, while trees would be planted on the right of way, wherever it is available and not being utilized by the irrigation department, and orbital rail corridors.

The 10-kilometre stretch between Pachgaon Chowk and Pataudi Chowk will be lined with colourful but hardy shrubs and native trees on roadsides, said officials.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, who also holds the additional charge of additional CEO, GMDA, said that they have been working on a plan to increase tree cover in the district. “There is a long stretch of land available on both sides of KMP (expressway), which can be turned into thick green belts and the work on the plantation would be started as soon as the monsoon hits the city. The stretch from Pachgaon Chowk to Pataudi exit will be taken up in phases and both sides of the expressway, and central verge, would be turned into green belts,” said Yadav.

Officials said that the project would later be extended to Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road and city roads where there is a scope for the same.

“The objective is to reduce the excess heat caused by the creation of heat islands. It has been observed that there is less pollution and heat along roads and areas where there is a high green cover. This work would be carried out in phases and GMDA would be responsible for the upkeep of this plantation,” Yadav said.

Subash Yadav, the in-charge of the environment cell of GMDA, said that roundabouts on this stretch will have flowers, green shrubs and trees with a light footprint, wherever there is infrastructure underground. “We will plant native trees along the roadside on the external side and smaller trees on the inside. Slopes will have shrubs and flowers to support the road. The idea is to develop a model plantation that can be replicated along the entire KMP Expressway,” he said.

He said that the same process would be undertaken for the internal sector roads of the city. “Pollution will be reduced and the area along the roads would be cooler,” he said.