Land hurdles leave Dwarka Expressway service roads incomplete
According to officials, around 971 metres of service roads at four locations are yet to be constructed due to land acquisition hurdles
Nearly 1.5km of service roads along the Dwarka Expressway remains incomplete despite the construction of around 25km between Bijwasan toll plaza and Elan Mall, leaving several stretches unusable for commuters, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said.
According to officials, around 971 metres of service roads at four locations are yet to be constructed due to land acquisition hurdles, while another 582-metre stretch near the Pataudi Road crossing remains pending because of a proposed cloverleaf interchange.
Officials said most of the construction work was completed this year, but the non-availability of land at certain locations has prevented the authority from completing the remaining sections.
The ₹99.50-crore project, awarded in March 2024, involves constructing 7.5-metre-wide service roads on both sides of the expressway, along with footpaths, surface drains and streetlights. Covering approximately 27km, the project was scheduled for completion in 2026.
GMDA officials said construction of the 582-metre stretch near the Pataudi Road crossing could not proceed because the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is planning a cloverleaf interchange to connect Global City and Vision City.
Another stretch on the opposite side of the expressway is affected by the presence of a master drain, officials added.
“The main problem is near the Daulatabad intersection, where a change in the alignment of the expressway led to the non-availability of land. We have completed most of the work, but a few small patches are stuck due to unacquired land. The work of installing streetlights is also being taken up,” a senior GMDA official said.
Officials said the authority would pursue land acquisition wherever possible to complete the pending sections. If necessary, it would seek assistance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to secure the required land.
The service road project was initially planned in 2020 and approved in 2022. GMDA floated its first tender in November 2022, but it was subsequently cancelled. The contract was eventually awarded in March 2024.
Officials said the remaining stretches would be taken up once the land-related obstacles were resolved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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