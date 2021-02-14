Landowners voice grievances on land acquired by HSIIDC

Landowners of five villages, whose land was acquired in 2006 by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), held a panchayat on Saturday in Ghadoli Khurd village and demanded the formation of a committee comprising all stakeholders to decide on their grievances.

The villagers want the government to allot them residential and commercial plots, give jobs and stipends to youth as per the policy of HSIIDC, which acquired the land. The panchayat also criticised the authorities for allegedly evicting an activist representing them from the monthly grievance meeting on Friday.

“After the land was acquired, the farmers should have got the promised plots, jobs and stipend within the next few years as per policy but nothing has happened in the last 14 years. Our land was bought at ₹37 lakh per acre but the plots are being offered at a rate of ₹15 crore per acre, which is beyond the means of farmers to pay for,” said Rajiv Dutt, activist and land owner, who was evicted from the grievance meeting.

The farmers said that HSIIDC had sought applications for plots in 2007 and 2010 but these were cancelled. In 2016, the HSIIDC again sought applications for plots but fixed the rate at ₹37,200 per square metre, which is ten times the rate of acquisition, they said.

“We submitted that rate of plots should be fixed at the market rate of 2010 but this contention was rejected. As such, we have approached the court to seek relief but the matter has remained stuck despite depositing 10 percent deposit money for the cost of plots,” said Kanwal Singh, numberdar (a person who assigns plot numbers), Ghadoli Khurd.

The farmers also said that policies of HSIIDC regarding allotment of plots is confusing as different rates are being offered under different policies.

“We are farmers and not a part of the market. Government should not treat our rehabilitation as business,” said Dutt, who added that incident during grievance meeting happened in the heat of moment and he had no intention to create commotion. The farmers also said that they were law-abiding citizens, who would hold discussions with government and approach the court for relief.

A senior official in Haryana chief minister’s office when asked about the matter, said that the chief minister on Friday had already said eligible applicants will be allotted plots by HSIIDC and jobs will be also given as per the policy.

Khattar, while interacting with media on Friday, said that a proposal to allot plots has already been sent to the HSIIDC board for approval. “Plots and jobs to eligible applicants shall be given,” he said.

An HSIIDC spokesperson said that plots have already been allotted to several farmers, who deposited money within the given time. “A proposal for condoning the delay of farmers who deposited the money late has also been sent to the board. A committee has been formed to review the rates as demanded by farmers,” he said.