Link road bypassing Kherki Daula toll plaza to be repaired after monsoon: GMDA

A vital road stretch that allows commuters to bypass the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll plaza and commute between the Delhi-Jaipur highway and Sohna Road will be repaired after monsoon, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Sunday.

The GMDA has floated a ₹89 lakh tender for repairing the Sohna Road-Rambir Ki Dhani stretch. The five-kilometre stretch along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) was opened in 2019 to improve connectivity in the newer sectors and also help commuters bypass the Kherki Daula toll to head towards Manesar and beyond.

However, the road was not properly constructed, with mud patches and imbalance at several points rendering it unusable. To fix the issues, the GMDA has now decided to carry out a “special repair.”

“The entire tendering process will take at least two months to complete and we are aiming to start all bitumen-related work post monsoon. We want to complete all formalities in the interim and start work as soon as the skies clear up. Once this special repair is complete, people will see a drastic difference on the stretch and reach their destinations with minimal inconvenience,” said Mani Ram Sharma, chief engineer of GMDA.

Construction on the stretch was started in March 2017 and the four-lane road was opened in January 2019. It starts near Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road and ends just ahead of the Kherki Daula toll on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, near Rambir Ki Dhani, a former hamlet. The hamlet had around 16 structures that were removed in early 2017 to facilitate the construction of the stretch.

The five-kilometre stretch passes through newer sectors 75, 76, 77, and 78, and links them to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), which also known as the Dwarka Expressway, and National Highway-48.

On the opposite end of the stretch, commuters staying near the Gurugram-Manesar border and sectors 80-90 can use the road to move on to Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Golf Course Road, and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, bypassing the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

“Although the bypass helped me save over 25-30 minutes of daily travel when it opened, it could have reduced by another 5-10 minutes had the condition of the road been good. There are so many patches of mud and massive potholes that a commuter has to travel at a slow pace to avoid damaging their vehicle. Its repair has been pending for more than two years,” said Rishi Singla, a resident of Sector 86.

According to GMDA officials who are familiar with the matter, the repair work will take around four months to complete from the day work commences on the ground.