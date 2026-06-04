Locals along Dwarka E-way seek green corridor, mass plantation drive

A residents’ association representing housing societies along the Dwarka Expressway has urged the Haryana government to launch a large-scale tree plantation drive across the rapidly urbanising corridor.

The association said increasing vegetation could improve air quality, reduce heat island effects and support biodiversity. (HT Archive)

In a letter to Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir Singh, dated June 3, the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXPGDA) sought creation of a green corridor covering key stretches of the expressway, citing concerns over shrinking green cover amid rising infrastructure growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The association proposed plantation activities across the 100-acre green area in Sector 102A under the Gurugram Master Plan 2031, green belts along the expressway, open spaces, sector roads and areas surrounding the upcoming Maa Sheetla Devi Hospital and Medical College.

Roads connecting sectors 99, 102, 102A, 103, 106, 109, 112 and 114 were also identified as potential sites for the drive.

According to the association, increasing green cover could help improve air quality, mitigate urban heat island effects, support biodiversity and create healthier public spaces for residents.

DXPGDA deputy convener Sunil Sareen said environmental sustainability must keep pace with development. “With coordinated efforts, the Dwarka Expressway region could serve as a model green corridor for Gurugram,” said Sareen.

The association has also invited the minister to visit the area in June and interact with residents to discuss a roadmap for expanding green cover. Copies of the letter were sent to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana Forest department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The move comes a month after DXPGDA approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the establishment of a construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centre at Sector 106 as proposed by the MCG. In the petition, the association raised concerns over waste management norms violation, illegal felling of trees and pollution of Sahibi river {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes a month after DXPGDA approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the establishment of a construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centre at Sector 106 as proposed by the MCG. In the petition, the association raised concerns over waste management norms violation, illegal felling of trees and pollution of Sahibi river {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The government authorities have taken cognizance of the matter and said they will act accordingly. MCG and GMDA officials said teams will take action based on ground inspections.