Gurugram: Around 100 flat buyers of Mahira Homes in Sector 68 held a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national Capital on Thursday against the failure of the developer to deliver their homes on time.

Mahira homebuyers stage protest in Jantar Mantar against delay in delivery

The buyers alleged that while the delivery was scheduled in August 2022, work has been stopped at the project site since the last one year, and despite assurances by government authorities and the developer, nothing has moved on the ground.

The buyers also said that despite the direction of the authorities at the time of the restoration of project licence in September last year that the flats should be delivered within six months, little work had taken place on the site.

The homebuyers on Thursday shouted slogans against the developer, demanding justice.

Around 1,500 homebuyers have invested their money in the project launched in 2018, which got stuck after the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on May 10 last year cancelled the licence due to discrepancies in the documents submitted by the developer Mahira Infratech. The decision was later revoked in September and the developer was asked to complete the project within six months, said officials.

Sunil Kumar, a flat buyer, said work has stopped altogether at the project site, and they have no hope left that the project will be completed soon. “We have met the higher authorities in Chandigarh and Gurugram and appealed to them for early action in the matter, but nothing has happened. Most of the buyers are end users and they want their flats at the earliest,” he said.

Dhruv Kapoor, another Mahira homebuyer, said that most of them have taken loans and are paying EMIs as well as rent. “We were expecting that the flats would be delivered in August last year, but now the situation is such that delivery seems to be unlikely in the near future. We want the authorities to take stringent action against the developer,” he said.

Buyers also said that with almost 60% of the work completed, the Sector 68 project can be completed easily if the authorities intervene and take action against the developer.

When asked about the matter, a senior DTCP official said that they have already sent the status report of the project to the headquarters in Chandigarh. “All details of the project and concerns of homebuyers have been shared with senior officials and the action will be initiated from the headquarters in Chandigarh,” he said.

When asked about the delay in the delivery of flats, Sikander Singh, managing director, Mahira Group, said that they are committed to deliver the Sector 68 project.

“The homebuyers are getting restless, but I want to assure them that Mahira Group will deliver on its promises. We are facing some financial issues because the accounts of the company were freezed and it has become difficult to manage the expenses. We will also get around ₹100 crore from many homebuyers who have delayed their payments,” Singh said, adding that the project will be delivered by the end of this year.

