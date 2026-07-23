A private maintenance firm and its officials were booked on Tuesday after a 24-year-old man suffered spinal fractures when a basketball pole collapsed on him while he was playing at Antriksh Heights society in Sector 84, police said on Wednesday.

Maintenance firm booked over basketball pole collapse in Gurgram’s Sec 84

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The incident took place between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday when Kartik Dalal was playing basketball with his friends at the society’s common area court. Police said he suffered fractures at two locations in the spine and multiple injuries to his limbs. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 90.

Investigators said the victim’s father, Dharmendra Dalal, submitted a written complaint against the RWA office-bearers and the estate manager on Sunday. Following the complaint, a police team visited the spot on Tuesday and found that a private firm was responsible for the repair and maintenance of the court.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Following this, an FIR was registered against them under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that arrests will be made based on further evidence that emerges during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that arrests will be made based on further evidence that emerges during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Dharmendra Dalal said, “Our son has suffered multiple spine injuries. There were complaints regarding the trembling of the pole before, but the maintenance agency did not act on it.” Doctors have informed the family that his recovery may take several months.