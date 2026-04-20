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Major fire at F’bad unit spreads to 2 factories, no injuries reported

18 tenders battled blaze for 4 hours; thermocol fuelled spread, crores lost, probe into safety norms underway after evacuation

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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A major fire broke out at a polystyrene manufacturing unit in the Mujesar industrial area in Faridabad on Saturday night and spread to adjoining factories, destroying large quantities of raw material and finished goods, officials said on Sunday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Firefighters from 6 stations responded; blaze raged for hours, area cordoned off, safety compliance to be examined by authorities. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Fire department officials said they received a call about the blaze around 11 pm, following which 18 tenders from all six fire stations in the city were rushed to the spot. One tender each from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) was also deployed.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had intensified and spread to two nearby factories due to highly combustible thermocol sheets. Officials said the fire started at Kiran Packaging Industry and spread to Omega Bright Steel Industry and Envosafe Aqua Solutions. The backside of Kiran Packaging Industry and Omega Bright Steel was gutted, while parts of Envosafe Aqua Solutions were also damaged.

Officials said workers evacuated the premises soon after the fire broke out, preventing any injuries.

 
faridabad
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