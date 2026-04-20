Major fire at F’bad unit spreads to 2 factories, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at a polystyrene manufacturing unit in the Mujesar industrial area in Faridabad on Saturday night and spread to adjoining factories, destroying large quantities of raw material and finished goods, officials said on Sunday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Firefighters from 6 stations responded; blaze raged for hours, area cordoned off, safety compliance to be examined by authorities. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Fire department officials said they received a call about the blaze around 11 pm, following which 18 tenders from all six fire stations in the city were rushed to the spot. One tender each from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) was also deployed.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had intensified and spread to two nearby factories due to highly combustible thermocol sheets. Officials said the fire started at Kiran Packaging Industry and spread to Omega Bright Steel Industry and Envosafe Aqua Solutions. The backside of Kiran Packaging Industry and Omega Bright Steel was gutted, while parts of Envosafe Aqua Solutions were also damaged.

Officials said workers evacuated the premises soon after the fire broke out, preventing any injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} While a formal assessment is underway, authorities indicated losses worth crores given the extent of damage to machinery, stock and structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While a formal assessment is underway, authorities indicated losses worth crores given the extent of damage to machinery, stock and structures. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams were deployed to cordon off the area during firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control after around four hours, officials said. Authorities will examine whether adequate safety measures, including firefighting equipment and emergency exits, were in place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams were deployed to cordon off the area during firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control after around four hours, officials said. Authorities will examine whether adequate safety measures, including firefighting equipment and emergency exits, were in place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident comes months after a February fire in the same area, where a short circuit at a steel factory led to a blaze that killed six people, including two policemen and two firefighters, and injured at least 37 others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident comes months after a February fire in the same area, where a short circuit at a steel factory led to a blaze that killed six people, including two policemen and two firefighters, and injured at least 37 others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest fire also occurred amid an ongoing protest by firefighters across Haryana over a 20-point charter of demands, including granting ‘martyr’ status to personnel who died in the earlier Faridabad fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest fire also occurred amid an ongoing protest by firefighters across Haryana over a 20-point charter of demands, including granting ‘martyr’ status to personnel who died in the earlier Faridabad fire. {{/usCountry}}

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