Man arrested for creating fake e-com website and duping people in Gurugram

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Sushant Lok Block C in Gurugram Sector 43 for allegedly cheating people though a fake e-commerce website, police said on Thursday. Police said that they conducted surveillance and learnt that the accused, who had cheated the three victims from different parts of the country, was present in Gurugram.; (Representational image)

The accused was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase 2 near Sector 5. Police said he created a fake website through which he claimed to sell electronic gadgets at discounted rates and cheated people from several parts of the country.

Police said that Kumar’s activities came to light when the cyber police discovered that a suspected cyber fraudster’s mobile phone number against which three cyber crime victims had lodged online complaints on the cybercrime portal of the Union ministry of home affairs was active in Gurugram.

Police said that they conducted surveillance and learnt that the accused, who had cheated the three victims from different parts of the country, was present in Gurugram after which he was arrested on Tuesday.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the victims used to place orders through his website and make online payments. “However, they never received the delivery of the order even after several days after which they realised that they had been cheated,” he said.

“A phone and a SIM card used in the crimes were seized from Kumar. His website has been taken down. Its database and his bank account statements were being scanned to find out how many people he has duped till now,” Kumar said, adding that the accused was running the website for several months.

Based on a complaint from a police officer, a first information report was registered against Kumar under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the cybercrime police station (east) on Tuesday.