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Man arrested for land grabbing, forgery in Haryana

Man arrested for land grabbing, forgery in Haryana

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 01:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Faridabad, Police have arrested a man here in connection with a case of land grabbing using forged documents, officials said on Wednesday.

Man arrested for land grabbing, forgery in Haryana

The accused has been identified as Aman Goyal. He was arrested on Tuesday night.

The case pertains to a plot in Sector 35, Faridabad, which has been in dispute for several years.

According to police, complainant Mala Sharma, a Delhi resident, had purchased the plot from its owner. However, shortly after purchasing it, Sharma learnt that the owner had sold it to Goyal too.

Police said the owner died during this period.

The police officials said that while Sharma had the original registry of the plot, Goyal had bought the land on the basis of a certified copy.

Subsequently, Sharma took the matter to court when Goyal allegedly attempted to seize the plot.

The dispute continued for several years, with courts from the sessions court to the high court and later the Supreme Court ruling in Sharma's favour, police said.

 
faridabad land grabbing
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