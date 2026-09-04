Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in Sec 28

A 61-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl inside his house in Sector 28, said police.

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Police said that the suspect is a native of West Bengal and has been living in Chakkarpur locality of Sector 28 for the last few years.

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According to police, the minor girl, living in the same locality, had recently started school. Her parents had asked the suspect to teach their daughter Urdu language at his house every evening.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Tuesday.

“He threatened her and also gave her chocolates in return of not telling anyone about the incident. The minor was bleeding when she returned home, following her mother got to know about the incident ,” he said.

Police said the woman told her husband and they approached Chakkarpur police.

Based on her mother’s complaint, an FIR under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against him at DLF police station in Sector 29 and he was arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the victim’s medical examination was carried out which established that she was sexually assaulted. “District child welfare committee members are constantly in touch with the victim and carrying out her counselling,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the victim’s medical examination was carried out which established that she was sexually assaulted. “District child welfare committee members are constantly in touch with the victim and carrying out her counselling,” he said. {{/usCountry}}