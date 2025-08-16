Man bludgeoned to death over spilt curry in Gurugram

A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death after a fight broke out between him and his colleague over spilling fish curry under the influence of alcohol in an under-construction building in Gandhi Nagar near Sector-11 late Thursday night, police said on Friday. The deceased identified as Pappu Kumar hailed from Tandwa in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

The deceased identified as Pappu Kumar hailed from Tandwa in Uttar Pradesh. His body was discovered lying in a pool of blood, head and face smashed with bricks and marble slabs, on the ground floor of the building at 6.30am on Friday. He was involved in construction work.

Investigators said that the prime suspect, Umesh Kumar, 22, is currently absconding.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that both had prepared fish curry at the construction site on Thursday night. “However, while eating, Umesh had spilled some curry as he was in an inebriated condition. Pappu had scolded him after which a fight broke out between them,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar, Pappu’s friend, had intervened and separated both of them, police said.

Pappu was out of the building late at night when Umesh followed him and allegedly hit him in the head, after which he fell unconscious.

Afte smashing Umesh’s head and face with the bricks and marble slabs, Pappu fled the scene, police added.

The police recovered blood-stained bricks and marbles which were probably used in killing Pappu, the police added and said, “The other workers had spotted the body after arriving at the spot and alerted the police.”

On complaint of the deceased’s brother Anil Kumar, a murder case was registered against Umesh at Shivaji Nagar police station on Friday and raids were on to nab the suspect.