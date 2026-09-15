A 55-year-old man was charred to death after a servant quarter at a farmhouse in Sector-109, where he lived, caught fire late Sunday, police said on Monday.

Man burnt alive in suspected electrical fire at Gurugram farmhouse

The victim was identified as Om Prakash Singh of Kadribad in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Police said Singh was an assistant to the farmhouse owner and had been living in a quarter on the premises for several years.

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The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, possibly in an air-conditioning unit, while Singh was asleep, a senior police officer said. His body was charred to such an extent that only skeletal remains could be recovered from the spot.

“Due to smoke built up inside the closed quarter, he fell unconscious in his sleep and was finally completely charred when the fire spread,” the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the incident came to light on Monday morning when farmhouse employees reached the premises and found smoke coming from the quarter.

“They went inside to find everything charred and alerted the cops after spotting human skeletal remains. None could know about the fire, as the farmhouse is located in a secluded area. The fire probably started Sunday night,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Turan said police suspected an electrical short circuit had caused the fire. “Family members were alerted. They have not alleged any foul play yet. Further action will be taken after they reach the city on Tuesday,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said police suspected an electrical short circuit had caused the fire. “Family members were alerted. They have not alleged any foul play yet. Further action will be taken after they reach the city on Tuesday,” he added. {{/usCountry}}