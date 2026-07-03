Man dead, father critical after being run over by speeding truck in Sector-86

Gurugram:

Truck owner will be served notice soon to ascertain the identity of the driver (HT Photo)

A 20-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding truck on Thursday near Jai Singh Chowk in Sector 86, police said on Friday.

Police said that his 49-year-old father was also critically injured in the accident, which occurred around 1 pm when the duo was returning home from Sector 85.

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Police identified the deceased as Deepak Bairwa and his father as Prakash Bairwa, originally from Amargarh in Rajasthan, settled in Fakharpur in Gurugram.

According to investigators, the motorcycle in which the duo were travelling was hit by a multi-axle truck from behind. Prakash, who was driving, lost his balance and he fell on the road.

“However, the son riding pillion fell backwards and was run over by the truck, resulting in his death,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators said that commuters and locals gathered at the spot and helped the injured Prakash; however, amid the chaos, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Emergency response vehicles reached the spot, and the duo was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared Deepak dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Turan said the truck was bearing a Nagaland registration number. “The truck owner will be served notice soon to ascertain the identity of the driver,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said the truck was bearing a Nagaland registration number. “The truck owner will be served notice soon to ascertain the identity of the driver,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On Prakash’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.