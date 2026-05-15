Man dead, three injured in as speeding car rams auto rickshaw on Golf Course Road

A 54-year-old passenger died and four others were injured after a speeding car rammed their auto-rickshaw on Golf Course Road near Sector 42 on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Bijendra Singh, who hailed from Samastipur in Bihar and lived with his family in Sector 28.

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Police identified the deceased as Bijendra Singh, who hailed from Samastipur in Bihar and lived with his family in Sector 28. He worked as a private security guard for a family in DLF Aralias.

Investigators said that on Wednesday, Singh and three others boarded a shared auto-rickshaw at Sikanderpur and headed to Sector-42. When the three-wheeler reached the intersection of Sector 27 and Sector 42 around 2pm, a speeding car rammed the auto while trying to overtake it. The impact caused the auto to topple, throwing the passengers out on the road, said investigators.

An officer said passersby alerted the police, and Singh and two other critically injured person were rushed to a private hospital in Sector-57. The fourth injured person, the auto-rickshaw driver, sustained bruises and cuts.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer added that Singh’s family members were alerted and they shifted him to another private hospital in Sector 43, where he succumbed to his injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer added that Singh’s family members were alerted and they shifted him to another private hospital in Sector 43, where he succumbed to his injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ghuran Yadav, the injured auto-rickshaw driver, said the woman driving the car fled soon after the accident. “Traffic police personnel and other commuters even tried to stop her but she sped away. Three of my passengers were critically injured. They were rushed to a hospitalin separate ambulances,” Yadav said, adding he also sustained multiple cuts and bruises in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghuran Yadav, the injured auto-rickshaw driver, said the woman driving the car fled soon after the accident. “Traffic police personnel and other commuters even tried to stop her but she sped away. Three of my passengers were critically injured. They were rushed to a hospitalin separate ambulances,” Yadav said, adding he also sustained multiple cuts and bruises in the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that traffic police personnel at the spot noted down the registration number. “We will soon trace the owner and arrest the driver who was behind the wheels at the time of the accident,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that traffic police personnel at the spot noted down the registration number. “We will soon trace the owner and arrest the driver who was behind the wheels at the time of the accident,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On the complaint of Singh’s son, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-1 police station on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased was also handed over to the family after an autopsy.

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