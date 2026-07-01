A 33-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by a pharmacy owner and four others when he and his friends barged into the accused’s house in Gurugram’s Sector 7 following a petty dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Man dies after assault by pharmacy owner, four others in Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Bhondsi. He succumbed to his injuries on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 51.

Police said that on June 6, Kumar and his friends allegedly barged into the house of the accused near the Sector 7 market following a petty altercation. When several locals gathered, Kumar’s friends managed to escape, but he was caught by the accused and the other suspects, who allegedly assaulted him before he could flee.

Police said neither Kumar nor the pharmacy owner reported the incident.

A few days after the assault, Kumar complained of severe headaches and was diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Kumar was initially treated at a private hospital in Bhondsi before his family shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Kumar was initially treated at a private hospital in Bhondsi before his family shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“He remained under treatment there for almost a fortnight. However, when his condition did not improve, the family brought him back to Gurugram and admitted him to a hospital in Sector 51, where he died,” Turan said.

“Medical reports also established that he had sustained multiple head injuries, which resulted in internal clotting and led to his death,” he added.

Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the suspects.

Based on a complaint by Kumar’s family, police registered an FIR against the pharmacy owner and four others under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.