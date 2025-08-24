Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Man dies by suicide in DLF Phase-I, strays mutilate body

Debashish Karmakar
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 03:26 am IST

The remains of a 22-year-old man who died by suicide was recovered from a secluded forest area near Khushbu chowk along Gurugram-Faridabad road on Friday, police said on Saturday

The remains of a 22-year-old man who died by suicide was recovered from a secluded forest area near Khushbu chowk along Gurugram-Faridabad road on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Investigators said that the majority of the deceased’s body was mutilated by strays due to which only some of his skeletal remains were recovered from the spot.

Police said he was originally from Kishunpur in Katihar district of Bihar and lived in Delhi. He had been missing since August 3.

Inspector Rajesh Bagri, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase-I police station, said the deceased worked as mason at a construction site in Gurugram.

“One of his relatives in Delhi had his last location based on which they had reached near the spot on Friday evening. After searching for almost an hour, they were able to spot human remains scattered at least 100 metres away from the road. The spot was secluded and was a jungle area,” said SHO Bagri.

SHO Bagri said that stray animals had mutilated the entire body. No suicide note was recovered yet and the deceased’s mobile phone recovered from the spot was sent for forensic analysis for clues.

