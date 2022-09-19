Man found murdered in Transport Nagar, one booked

A 34-year-old driver employed with a private company was strangled to death allegedly by his neighbour on Sunday night in Naharpur Rupa area, police said Monday, adding that the father of the deceased man has alleged that his son was killed over a personal enmity.

An FIR of murder has been registered at Sadar police station, said police.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Narender alias Vicky, a resident of Shiv Colony, Naharpur Rupa. Police said they found his body lying in the bushes near the parking area in Transport Nagar on Monday morning.

Ramsharan alias Billu, father of the deceased alleged that their neighbour Naresh alias Kalu had an enmity with his family following which he murdered his son. “My son was missing for the past five months and the wife of Naresh alias Kalu also went missing around the same time. Naresh suspected that his wife had eloped with my son. To take revenge, Kalu murdered my son,” he said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under sections 302 (murder), and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (sadar), said they have kept the body in a mortuary and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday. “Prime facie, it appears that he was strangulated to death. We have formed teams to arrest the suspect,” he said.