A 36-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 45-year-old woman who was found dead at Adarsh Sabzi Mandi in Ballabgarh on April 22, police said on Friday.

Man held for murder of woman found dead in Ballabgarh mandi

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The accused, a resident of Rewari, working at a private firm in Sector 24, was arrested following technical surveillance, police said, adding that he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Police said the deceased, originally from West Bengal, had been living in Faridabad for the past 25 years. She had known the accused for over 13 years as she was earlier in a relationship with his brother. The brother died four years ago, following which the woman and the accused got into a relationship.

According to investigators, the accused claimed that the woman frequently demanded money and threatened to implicate him in a fake rape case. On the night of April 21, they met near the Ballabgarh bus stand and consumed alcohol. The accused allegedly tried to sexually assault her. Following this, a dispute broke out between the two and she threatened to file a rape complaint against him. Thereafter, the accused allegedly assaulted her with a brick, striking her multiple times on the head, chest and abdomen, leading to her death.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the case was converted into murder following the post-mortem report. The accused has four prior cases registered against him including three cases of robbery and one case under the NDPS Act, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the case was converted into murder following the post-mortem report. The accused has four prior cases registered against him including three cases of robbery and one case under the NDPS Act, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at City Ballabgarh police station. He has been produced before a court and remanded in police custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at City Ballabgarh police station. He has been produced before a court and remanded in police custody. {{/usCountry}}

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