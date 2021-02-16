Man held with consignment of illegal drugs worth 1 lakh at Sector 29 parking lot

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Sector 29 on Monday night from his car for allegedly possessing illicit psychotropic substances worth over ₹1 lakh.

The police recovered 16 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), an illicit psychotropic substance commonly known as ecstasy, worth ₹1 lakh. The substance is illegally used for recreational purposes, said police. Besides, 600 grams of marijuana and 12 grams of hashish, worth ₹50,000, were also recovered from his possession.

Akhilesh Sharma, a resident of Block C of Sushant Lok-2, was arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sector 39. The police said that the drugs, in small packets, were to be supplied to another dealer.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Sharma used to run a fast food joint in Suncity residential area in Sector 54 since 2017, but had to shut it due to losses during the lockdown. “He faced a financial crunch, due to which he met a few drug peddlers who used to get supply from Delhi to sell in Gurugram,” he said.

The police said that he is a hotel management graduate and lived with his mother, who was unaware of his illegal trade.

Sangwan said he was supplying drugs to pubs, bars, restaurants, clubs and farmhouses for parties and made nearly ₹3 lakh per month. “He was selling MDMA at ₹6,000 per gram for high-end parties at farmhouses and clubs,” he said.

Sharma was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody till February 28.

A team of plainclothes police made the arrest after being tipped off about drug trade. The CIA team raided the black Creta SUV around 11.30pm.

Officials said that a search of the vehicle was conducted in the presence of the suspect, and the drugs were found concealed in one-gram pouches in the car boot.

Sangwan said that as per a preliminary investigation, Sharma used to supply drugs even during the lockdown. “He saw the pandemic as an opportunity to earn money as those who consumed it would not hesitate to pay him two to three times the regular price,” he said.

The police said they are scanning Sharma’s phone calls and contact details to know about his associates and clients, and are also investigating his bank accounts and transactions. Sharma was booked under sections 20 (B) (ii) (A), 16 and 21 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 29 police station.