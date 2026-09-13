Man killed after trailer truck rolls backwards on Faridabad bridge

A 43-year-old man was killed after he came under the rear wheels of his trailer truck while trying to stop it from rolling backwards on a bridge in Faridabad, police said on Saturday.

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The victim, Inderjit Kumar, a resident of Sunped village, worked for a Delhi-based transport firm and was transporting reinforcement bars used in building construction, police said. The incident took place around 10.30pm on Thursday on the Chandawali canal bridge.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the truck’s engine stopped while Kumar was trying to climb on it, after which it began rolling backwards on the bridge’s slope. Kumar got down and tried to place a wooden block behind a rear wheel but apparently lost his balance and came under the wheels, Yadav said.

Commuters alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles took Kumar to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family was informed.

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{{^usCountry}} “Investigation established that Kumar accidentally came under his own truck,” Yadav said, adding that blood stains were found on the wheels and eyewitnesses confirmed the incident. Family members also denied foul play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Investigation established that Kumar accidentally came under his own truck,” Yadav said, adding that blood stains were found on the wheels and eyewitnesses confirmed the incident. Family members also denied foul play. {{/usCountry}}

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An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was conducted on a statement by Kumar’s brother Rohtas at Sadar Ballabgarh police station on Friday. His body was handed over after an autopsy.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram, Vikas Kumar, 24, died after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Hero Honda chowk around 5pm on Friday. Police said Kumar, from Bihar’s Samastipur, lived in Rewari and was travelling towards Delhi after coming to Gurugram for work. The vehicle fled and police were trying to trace it.