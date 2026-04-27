Man killed, body stuffed in trunk; 3 detained in Gurugram

Gurugram Police have detained a woman and two men, including her boyfriend, for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old man and stuffing his body inside a metal trunk in Sector 54, officials said on Sunday. Arrests will follow soon, police said.

Police say accused confessed, citing objection to woman’s new relationship; FIR under BNS murder charge being registered, probe on. (File photo)

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The deceased, Aman Kumar Sharma, a delivery executive from Saharsa in Bihar, was living in Gurugram for nearly three years. Police said he was in a live-in relationship with the woman for the past two years and was planning to marry her.

According to investigators, the woman had recently entered into another relationship, which Sharma opposed, leading to her forming a conspiracy to kill him.

The crime came to light when the woman called Sharma’s elder brother, Shashikant, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, and told him that Sharma was murdered at her behest three days earlier and his body was kept in a trunk at his residence near the Rapid Metro station.

A senior officer said the brother rushed to the spot, found the body and alerted police. “The partially decomposed body was recovered from the trunk. The identity was confirmed by his brother through a tattoo on his left forearm,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the three accused were traced and detained within hours. “They have confessed to the murder, stating that Sharma opposed the woman’s new relationship,” said Sandeep Turan, PRO, Gurugram Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the three accused were traced and detained within hours. “They have confessed to the murder, stating that Sharma opposed the woman’s new relationship,” said Sandeep Turan, PRO, Gurugram Police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain how he was murdered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain how he was murdered. {{/usCountry}}

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