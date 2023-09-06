Gurugram man tracks thief 50km away, recovers stolen phones

A man recovered three mobile phones that were stolen from his office at Iffco Chowk by tracking down the suspect 50km away in Manesar on Tuesday, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Inspector Amit Sharma, station house officer of DLF police station in Sector 29, said Rameshwar Jat had used his phones’ tracking feature to determine their location. (Representational image)

According to the police, Rameshwar Jat, 32, was sleeping in a room of his travel firm’s office at Iffco Chowk at 1pm when the theft occurred. They said two of the stolen phones were for office use, while the third was for Jat’s personal.

Jat, who is from Ajmer in Rajasthan, told the police that he realised that the phones were missing when he woke up after an hour. He said that he used his nephew’s phone to open his Gmail account in an attempt to track his phone, according to the police.

“After several attempts, it showed the phones’ last location in Khor, Manesar. I asked our manager Satish Kumar to accompany me, and we both left for the location,” Jat told the police.

Jat said they arrived at the location after travelling approximately 50-55km on a motorcycle, and almost three hours had passed since the phones were stolen. “We noticed a man with a bag who did not appear to be a local. We avoided directly approaching him. Instead, I dialled my number from the manager’s phone. To our surprise, a phone rang in the suspect’s trouser pocket, with the same ringtone as mine,” Jat said in the police complaint.

He said that they approached the suspect and asked whose phone he possessed, after which he attempted to flee on foot. “However, we pursued and apprehended him. All three phones stolen from our office were recovered from his pocket,” Jat said, adding that they quickly alerted the police control room about the theft, after which a team arrived and arrested the suspect.

Inspector Amit Sharma, station house officer of DLF police station in Sector 29, said Jat had used his phones’ tracking feature to determine their location.

“Within six hours of the phones being stolen, the suspect was arrested and brought from Manesar,” said SHO Sharma, adding, “The suspect was identified as Deepak Biswas, 24, who hails from Kolkata. He had arrived in Delhi from Kolkata the day before and later took a bus to Gurugram. He came to Jat’s office to inquire about bus routes but fled after stealing the phones with the intent of selling them for profit.”

The suspect does not have a criminal record, but they are conducting an investigation, said officers.

Based on Jat’s complaint, a first information report was filed against the suspect under Section 380 (theft from dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF police station on Tuesday night.

The suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

