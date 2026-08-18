A 24-year-old man was critically injured on Sunday after his throat was cut by “Chinese manjha” while riding a motorcycle on the Old Faridabad flyover, police said on Monday.

The biker sustained an 11cm-long slit around his neck and another five centimetres of cut wound on his head, police added.

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He was identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Palla and originally from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. Pankaj works at an industrial equipment manufacturing firm in Faridabad.

According to police, Pankaj was returning home from a relative’s house around 10:45am. However, as he began climbing the flyover, the kite string entangled around his neck and severely injured him before he could react.

Police added that as Pankaj fell on the road, passersby gathered at the spot and alerted the police control room, but hesitated to help him.

Eyewitness Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagar colony, said he was crossing the scene in his car when he spotted the crowd. “I walked up to the crowd and saw a man lying on the road. He was bleeding profusely from his neck. An ambulance was there but its driver refused to rush him to the hospital citing that it was a police case,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “I realised the victim could die if left unattended even for a minute. So, I loaded him in my car to rush him to Badshah Khan civil hospital,” Rupesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I realised the victim could die if left unattended even for a minute. So, I loaded him in my car to rush him to Badshah Khan civil hospital,” Rupesh said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that doctors immediately attended Pankaj and alerted the police and his family about the incident.

Amrendra Kumar, the victim’s cousin, said doctors at Badshah Khan hospital referred Pankaj to Delhi as his condition was critical.

“However, instead of taking him to Delhi, we got him admitted to a private hospital in Faridabad to save time. Doctors performed an emergency surgery on his neck and put 18 stitches to seal the wound,” he said.

Quoting doctors, Amrendra added that Pankaj would not have survived had there been any further delay in bringing him to the hospital.

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Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said they will record the victim’s statement once he is declared medically fit and take necessary legal action in the case.