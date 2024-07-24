 Man stabbed in tiff with eatery owner over chapati count, critical - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Man stabbed in tiff with eatery owner over chapati count, critical

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 25, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The injured person, identified as Rohit Kumar of Banskusla in IMT Manesar, was admitted to a private hospital in the vicinity. His condition is serious, police said

Police registered a case at the Kherki Daula station. (Getty Images)
Police registered a case at the Kherki Daula station. (Getty Images)

A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a tiff with an eatery owner, police said, adding that the owner stabbed the customer multiple times as a disagreement over the count of flatbread (chapatis) eaten by the customer escalated.

The injured person, identified as Rohit Kumar of Banskusla in IMT Manesar, was admitted to a private hospital in the vicinity. His condition is serious, police said, adding that the eatery owner, 28-year-old Mohammad Waris, was also injured and being treated.

The incident took place early Monday, when Kumar was with a friend and they decided to eat at the roadside eatery near a star hotel in Sector 90.

Police said Kumar was stabbed in the chest and abdomen, after Kumar and his friend ganged up and assaulted Waris.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Waris will be arrested after doctors declare him medically fit. An FIR was registered against Waris under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday.

Follow Us On