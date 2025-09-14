Man stabs wife to death in Gurugram for refusing to give money for alcohol

A 37-year-old man stabbed his wife to death in Sector 15 on Saturday morning allegedly as he held a grudge against her for repeated refusal to give him money for alcohol in the past, police said, adding that the accused has been nabbed. The deceased was from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the woman, Dhanni Devi, 30, worked as a domestic help in Part 2 of Sector 15 and was on her way to her employer’s bungalow when the incident happened, just 200 metres from the Civil Lines police station.

The deceased was from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh and lived with her five children in a rented accommodation in Patel Nagar, Sector 15. The suspect was identified as Karn Singh, 37, who lived separately from his wife and children in Pitampura, Delhi due to disputes with his wife, said police.

Investigators said that Devi was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, chest and the back. A commuter spotted the suspect stabbing the woman following which he rushed inside the police station for help.

Police rushed her to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors referred her to Sector 10A civil hospital looking at her critical condition due to excessive blood loss. When she was taken there, doctors declared her dead,” said police.

Police officials said that the suspect regularly used to ask his wife for money to purchase liquor and other prohibited items for which she used to refuse.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that preliminary investigations indicate that it might be the grudge for refusal to pay the money due to which he stabbed his wife to death.

“He knew her route and time and was waiting with a knife, for her to arrive at the spot. As soon as she reached there, Singh attacked her,” said Turan.

Turan said that the suspect had fled from the spot but a police team later chased and nabbed him. “He was arrested after a murder case was registered against him on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Suresh Vanshkar,” said Turan.

The complainant told HT that a scuffle had unfolded on the road when Singh attacked her. “My sister tried to run away but failed. She struggled for several minutes to save herself after the initial attack due to which she sustained several deep cuts on her palms, fingers and forearms,” he said.

Vanshkar alleged that Singh used to assault her and the children in inebriated condition and whenever she refused to pay him for purchasing liquor.

“On August 22, Karn had attempted to kill Devi by hitting her in the head with a brick after a dispute over money for purchasing liquor. We had approached Civil Lines police station for help. Singh was taken away by police but was released after being detained overnight,” alleged Vanshkar .

Vanshkar said that due to these disputes, he had kept Devi with his family by providing her and the children an accommodation in the building in Sector 15 where he lived.

“Everyday, Devi and my wife Resham used to leave together for work. On Saturday, Resham was scheduled to leave after a couple of hours. Thus, Devi left alone on time and the incident unfolded,” he alleged.