Manesar plans Chandigarh-style roundabouts, 35-km green belt network

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) plans to redesign major roundabouts on HSVP roads on the lines of Chandigarh’s landscaped traffic circles, develop nearly 35 kilometres of green belts through public-private partnerships and introduce anti-smog measures to curb dust pollution across the city, officials said on Tuesday.

Roundabouts will be redesigned, treated STP water used for maintenance, and private firms invited to support the project through CSR initiatives. (HT Archive)

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Municipal commissioner Pradeep Singh announced the initiatives during an inspection of roads and civic infrastructure projects in the corporation area. He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for improving road aesthetics, reducing dust pollution and enhancing green cover.

Under the proposal, key roundabouts, including Dadi Sati Chowk, Jai Singh Chowk, Baba Kanala Chowk and Rao Hukam Chand Chowk, will be redesigned and beautified.

To address dust pollution, the civic body will procure anti-smog guns for regular water sprinkling on roads, while anti-smog towers will be installed at locations identified as dust hotspots, officials said. To safeguard against potential theft or vandalism of equipment, officials said they will deploy adequate manpower to monitor, install CCTV cameras and establish a dedicated command and control room for round-the-clock surveillance.

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{{^usCountry}} “The objective is to make key roads dust-free while improving the overall urban environment. Road infrastructure and green spaces should be developed in accordance with guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM),” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The objective is to make key roads dust-free while improving the overall urban environment. Road infrastructure and green spaces should be developed in accordance with guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM),” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said a detailed implementation roadmap is expected to be finalised within a week and the corporation aims to execute the proposed works within six months.

The commissioner also directed officials to utilise treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for maintaining green belts and central verges to reduce dependence on fresh water resources.

As part of the green infrastructure initiative, around 35 kilometres of green belts and central verges will be developed along major stretches, including the road from Rampura village to Pataudi Road, Vatika Chowk to Pataudi Road, and the corridor connecting M3M Gallery Society to Naurangpur via Shikohpur Road.

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Officials said the corporation will obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) before undertaking work on these stretches.

The project is proposed to be implemented through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, with private companies, resident welfare associations, housing societies, NGOs and builders being invited to participate in the development and maintenance of green spaces.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at improving air quality, enhancing urban aesthetics and creating cleaner public spaces as Manesar witnesses rapid urbanisation and industrial growth.

Executive engineer Nijesh Kumar, SDO Anil Malik and other municipal officials accompanied the commissioner during the inspection.

“Installing anti-smog towers and expanding green belts can improve local air quality, but infrastructure alone is not enough. The bigger challenge is long-term maintenance, monitoring and security. If anti-smog towers are installed without safeguards against theft, vandalism and misuse, the project risks becoming another expensive asset that fails to deliver its intended impact,” said Vaishali Rana, environmentalist.