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MCF planning cleaning model for mechanised road sweeping

Faridabad's Municipal Corporation launches a four-tier cleaning model using mechanised sweepers, aiming to enhance sanitation with a ₹120 crore investment.

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has prepared a new four-tier cleaning model under which major roads will be cleaned using mechanised sweeping machines.

Officials said the new system has been designed according to road width and specific sanitation needs of different areas. (HT Archive)

Officials said the new system has been designed according to road width and specific sanitation needs of different areas. The tendering process for the project has already begun and authorities expect implementation to start from next month. The civic body is expected to spend nearly 120 crore on the revamped sanitation arrangement.

The move comes after sanitation services in parts of the city were affected over the past weeks due to ongoing protest by sanitation workers. Residents in many areas had complained about garbage accumulation and irregular cleaning.

On Friday, municipal commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, conducted a special cleanliness inspection across various parts of the city. Senior deputy mayor Devendra Chaudhary and other officials also visited multiple locations to review sanitation conditions on the ground. Garbage lifting work was carried out during the drive.

Under the new arrangement, the city will be divided into four sanitation zones, with separate monitoring agencies appointed for each zone. GPS-based monitoring systems will be installed in sanitation vehicles and machines to track movement and ensure accountability.

Officials said location-based reports and photographs of cleaning operations would be generated through the monitoring system to keep track in real time.

MCF commissioner Khadgata said the corporation was committed to improving sanitation standards across the city.

“A new plan has been prepared to strengthen the city’s sanitation system. Faridabad will be divided into four zones and cleaning work will be carried out according to the requirements for each area. We are trying to implement the plan from next month,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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