MCG begins work to restore 650+ non-functional streetlights in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has begun the process to repair and restore more than 650 non-functional streetlights along central verges and footpaths across the city, with the work expected to be completed within five to six months of awarding the contracts, officials said.

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Officials said 350 streetlights will be repaired on central verges and at least 300 along footpaths. The civic body is currently processing tenders for the work and will also identify damaged cables and faulty electrical wiring.

Areas where footpath streetlights will be repaired or replaced include sectors in Old Gurugram, sectors 23, 23A, 46, 56, 57, near Khushboo Chowk and other areas. The move follows repeated complaints from pedestrians over non-functional streetlights and concerns about safety.

Sachin Yadav, executive engineer (electrical), said a survey was conducted and locations were identified after inspections and complaints from residents.

“We are also replacing and installing park lights in the parks under our jurisdiction. The work will be completed in the next five to six months,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav added that the work order has been issued and work has already begun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav added that the work order has been issued and work has already begun. {{/usCountry}}

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On May 7, HT reported that MCG would introduce a mobile app-based system to operate and monitor streetlights across Gurugram. Officials said phase 1 has now been rolled out, under which around 20,000 streetlights across colonies, old residential areas and villages, particularly those mounted on walls, rooftops or electricity poles, will be integrated with a centralised control monitoring system (CCMS).

The system will use control panels connected to a mobile application to allow authorities to remotely switch lights on or off and monitor them in real time. Automatic alerts will notify officials when a streetlight malfunctions or fails to turn on, enabling quicker repairs, officials said.