MCG books 10 employees over alleged negligence in Census 2027 work

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has registered FIR against 10 employees for alleged negligence and non-compliance in connection with preparations for Census 2027.

Cases were registered under the Census Act after review found no work uploaded through official application IDs. (HT Archive)

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Officials said the FIRs were lodged at Gurugram City police station under Section 11 of the Census Act 1948 for allegedly failing to perform assigned census duties and obstructing government work.

The complaints were filed by MCG charge officer-cum-zonal taxation officers Rajesh Yadav and Dinesh Kumar.

Officials said the employees were appointed as enumerators on April 29 and 30 and were allotted house-listing survey work.

During a review on May 17, authorities found that the employees did not make a single entry through their IALO application IDs assigned for census operations, despite sufficient time being provided for the work.

Officials also alleged that the employees remained absent during training sessions and failed to begin field work despite repeated directions.

According to the complaints, the negligence affected preparations and execution of the census exercise and amounted to obstruction in official duties.

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{{^usCountry}} Under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948, officers and employees deployed for census work are treated as public servants. The provision allows for penal action, including imprisonment of up to three years and finesamounting to 50,000, against people refusing to perform assigned duties or displaying negligence in official work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948, officers and employees deployed for census work are treated as public servants. The provision allows for penal action, including imprisonment of up to three years and finesamounting to 50,000, against people refusing to perform assigned duties or displaying negligence in official work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police at Gurugram City police station have registered the case and initiated an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police at Gurugram City police station have registered the case and initiated an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner and principal census officer Pradeep Dahiya said negligence in census work would not be tolerated. “Census work is an assignment of national importance. Any kind of negligence, indifference or violation of government instructions will not be accepted. All officers and employees must ensure that the responsibilities assigned to them are carried out with sincerity and accountability,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner and principal census officer Pradeep Dahiya said negligence in census work would not be tolerated. “Census work is an assignment of national importance. Any kind of negligence, indifference or violation of government instructions will not be accepted. All officers and employees must ensure that the responsibilities assigned to them are carried out with sincerity and accountability,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials warned that strict disciplinary and legal action would continue against employees found violating directions or delaying assigned work.

The Census 2027 exercise is expected to involve extensive field-level data collection, digital enumeration and demographic documentation across urban and rural areas, they said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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