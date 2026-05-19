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MCG books 10 employees over alleged negligence in Census 2027 work

Officials said staff failed to make survey entries, skipped training sessions and delayed assigned field duties.

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:46 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has registered FIR against 10 employees for alleged negligence and non-compliance in connection with preparations for Census 2027.

Cases were registered under the Census Act after review found no work uploaded through official application IDs. (HT Archive)

Officials said the FIRs were lodged at Gurugram City police station under Section 11 of the Census Act 1948 for allegedly failing to perform assigned census duties and obstructing government work.

The complaints were filed by MCG charge officer-cum-zonal taxation officers Rajesh Yadav and Dinesh Kumar.

Officials said the employees were appointed as enumerators on April 29 and 30 and were allotted house-listing survey work.

During a review on May 17, authorities found that the employees did not make a single entry through their IALO application IDs assigned for census operations, despite sufficient time being provided for the work.

Officials also alleged that the employees remained absent during training sessions and failed to begin field work despite repeated directions.

According to the complaints, the negligence affected preparations and execution of the census exercise and amounted to obstruction in official duties.

Officials warned that strict disciplinary and legal action would continue against employees found violating directions or delaying assigned work.

The Census 2027 exercise is expected to involve extensive field-level data collection, digital enumeration and demographic documentation across urban and rural areas, they said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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