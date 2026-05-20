...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MCG eyes 8.85 crore penalty over delay in Wazirabad stadium project

Officials said the contractor failed to deploy adequate manpower and machinery despite the project’s July 2026 completion deadline.

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:39 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has initiated action against the contractor executing the sports stadium project at Wazirabad village in Sector-52, proposing a penalty of 8.85 crore over massive construction delays, officials said.

Authorities said construction activity improved after the notice, but the project remains significantly behind schedule. (HT Photo)

The corporation has issued a show-cause notice to the contractor company last weekafter finding that only around 20% of the work has been completed despite a substantial portion of the project timeline having elapsed. The sports complex, being developed at an estimated cost of 88.50 crore, was awarded by MCG to a private contractor with a stipulated completion period of 24 months from the commencement of work. No other notices were issued before the show-cause notice, officials told HT.

According to MCG officials, the work order was issued on June 13, 2024, and the site was formally handed over to the contractor on July 17, 2024, making July 16, 2026, the scheduled completion deadline. However, during a recent inspection, officials found construction significantly behind schedule and still at an early stage.

Officials noted that following the notice issued two days ago, the contractor has increased activity at the site, and the construction pace has shown some improvement.

The proposed sports complex is expected to serve as a major sports infrastructure facility in Gurugram, offering multiple sporting amenities and training infrastructure. Civic officials said the corporation is closely monitoring the project to ensure timely completion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / MCG eyes 8.85 crore penalty over delay in Wazirabad stadium project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.