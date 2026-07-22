The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has issued a show-cause notice to a private sanitation agency and imposed a penalty of ₹530,943 for allegedly failing to deploy the required number of tractor-trolleys and sanitation workers in Zone 4, affecting cleanliness operations. The break-up of the cumulative penalty imposed for violations flagged across multiple inspections has not been disclosed.

Inspections found manpower and equipment shortfalls affecting cleanliness operations. The civic body has directed immediate compliance with contract terms. (HT Archive)

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According to MCG additional commissioner Pooja Chawariya, the agency violated the terms of its work order and Request for Proposal (RFP) by consistently deploying fewer vehicles and workers than mandated under the contract. The agency was contractually required to deploy 10 tractor-trolleys and 70 sanitation workers daily in Zone 4. However, inspections conducted over several days found shortfalls in both manpower and equipment, impacting the efficiency of sanitation operations, Chawariya told HT.

The dates and duration of the multiple inspections conducted over the last two months that revealed the shortfall have not been disclosed. It remains unclear how many tractor-trolleys were found deployed during the inspections against the number mandated under the tender specifications. Authorities, however, found that only four sanitation workers were deployed despite at least seven being required under the contract for the area.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on official records, seen by HT, the civic body imposed a penalty of ₹147,500 for the shortage of tractor-trolleys and ₹383,443 for the shortfall in sanitation workers, taking the total fine to ₹530,943. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on official records, seen by HT, the civic body imposed a penalty of ₹147,500 for the shortage of tractor-trolleys and ₹383,443 for the shortfall in sanitation workers, taking the total fine to ₹530,943. {{/usCountry}}

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MCG has directed the agency to immediately deploy the prescribed number of vehicles and sanitation personnel in accordance with the work order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted sanitation services across Zone 4.

The show-cause notice warns that if the deficiencies are not rectified, further action will be initiated as per contractual provisions. The corporation stated that penalties would continue to be levied in case of continued non-compliance and that the agency would be held fully responsible. Authorities have not disclosed the deadline for replying to the show-cause notice or the contractual provisions under which further action may be taken after the response is examined.

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Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body remains committed to providing efficient sanitation services to residents and will not tolerate negligence or violations of contractual obligations. “All agencies engaged by the Municipal Corporation must ensure that the required manpower and equipment are deployed as per the terms of their contracts. Strict action will continue against any agency failing to meet the prescribed standards so that the city’s sanitation system remains effective and efficient,” Dahiya told HT.

Despite multiple attempts from HT, the firm did not respond to queries.