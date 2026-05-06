MCG fines violators, disconnects supply over potable water misuse

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday carried out an inspection against drinking water misuse as part of a citywide drive, issuing four challans and disconnecting a connection over violations.

Authorities warned of strict action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act amid rising summer water demand. (HT Archive)

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During the inspection, a car sales and purchase outlet at plot number 1528 in Sector 40 was found using potable water for vehicle washing. An official said the civic team disconnected the water supply and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 for the violation.

At Sector 45, three cases of drinking water being used for construction activities were found, and each violator was fined ₹2,000, the official said.

“Misuse of drinking water will not be accepted under any circumstances. Our teams are continuously monitoring different areas, and strict action, including disconnection of supply, is being taken under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

The inspection was carried out by a team led by additional municipal commissioner Yash Jaluka.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said enforcement drives will continue across various sectors to ensure compliance and promote responsible water usage, especially during the summer months when demand is high. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said enforcement drives will continue across various sectors to ensure compliance and promote responsible water usage, especially during the summer months when demand is high. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body has urged residents, commercial establishments, and construction agencies to use treated or alternative water sources for non-potable purposes such as washing and construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body has urged residents, commercial establishments, and construction agencies to use treated or alternative water sources for non-potable purposes such as washing and construction. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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