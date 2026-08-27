MCG, GMDA explore underground storage and recharge to curb waterlogging

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) are working on a long-term solution to the city’s recurring waterlogging, with technical experts from IIT Gandhinagar on Wednesday assessing key waterlogging-prone locations and exploring underground rainwater storage and groundwater recharge systems, officials said.

Officials are studying capacities of 48 to 80 litres per second for injection wells, with SCADA technology proposed for real-time monitoring. (ANI Video Grab)

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IIT Gandhinagar professors Vivek Kapadia and Udit Bhatia inspected Subhash Chowk and Rajiv Chowk with MCG and GMDA officials to assess existing drainage arrangements and identify measures to manage excess rainwater during heavy rainfall, officials aware of the development said. MCG additional municipal commissioner Yash Jaluka, Ward 29 councillor Kuldeep Yadav and GMDA executive engineer Amit Godara briefed the team on local conditions and challenges, they added.

The proposed system will include high-capacity underground storage tanks and injection wells at identified waterlogging-prone locations, officials said. Rainwater would first be collected in the underground tanks and then channelled through injection wells to recharge groundwater, allowing stormwater to be managed closer to its source rather than relying solely on conventional drainage and pumping, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed injection wells will have capacities ranging from 48 litres per second to 80 litres per second, enabling accumulated rainwater to be transferred underground within a short period, according to MCG officials. The storage tanks will provide temporary holding capacity during heavy downpours and reduce pressure on existing drainage infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed injection wells will have capacities ranging from 48 litres per second to 80 litres per second, enabling accumulated rainwater to be transferred underground within a short period, according to MCG officials. The storage tanks will provide temporary holding capacity during heavy downpours and reduce pressure on existing drainage infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials are assessing storage and injection-well capacities based on waterlogging levels and rainfall patterns at individual locations. The system is also proposed to incorporate Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology and be linked with the Central Ground Water Board for real-time monitoring of water levels and better assessment and management.