MCG head conducts sanitation checks across Gurugram

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Thursday conducted surprise inspections across over half a dozen locations in the city and issued firm directions to improve cleanliness standards.

While inspecting Jharsa Chowk slip road, he ordered the removal of accumulated waste without delay. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Accompanied by a team of officials, the commissioner reviewed sanitation at key junctions and public areas, directing immediate removal of waste from roadsides, green belts, and prominent city spots. Officials were instructed to prioritise clearing plastic waste, horticulture waste, and construction and demolition (C&D) debris.

At Rajiv Chowk, he directed officials to ensure the immediate lifting of accumulated soil and debris along the roadside. He also inspected ongoing sanitation work by the National Highways Authority of India and asked the team to strengthen mechanised cleaning of national highways.

While inspecting Jharsa Chowk slip road, he ordered the removal of accumulated waste without delay. The commissioner also reviewed sanitation at several major intersections, including Signature Tower Chowk, MDI Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, CRPF Chowk, and areas surrounding Sheetla Mata temple.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The city’s cleanliness cannot be compromised under any circumstances. All departments must work in coordination to ensure regular waste collection, road sweeping, and maintenance of green belts,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The city’s cleanliness cannot be compromised under any circumstances. All departments must work in coordination to ensure regular waste collection, road sweeping, and maintenance of green belts,” Dahiya said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Senior officials present during the inspection included Additional Municipal Commissioners Ravindra Yadav and Dr Jaiveer Yadav, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Malik, and Senior Sanitation Inspector Devender Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials present during the inspection included Additional Municipal Commissioners Ravindra Yadav and Dr Jaiveer Yadav, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Malik, and Senior Sanitation Inspector Devender Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The drive is part of MCG’s intensified efforts to strengthen on-ground sanitation and improve the city’s overall cleanliness standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drive is part of MCG’s intensified efforts to strengthen on-ground sanitation and improve the city’s overall cleanliness standards. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON