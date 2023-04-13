MCG junior engineer suspended over dereliction of duty

A junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was suspended over alleged dereliction of duty, officials in the know of the matter said on Wednesday.

MCG commissioner PC Meena issued the order placing the JE under suspension on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During a recent visit to Bandhwari landfill, MCG commissioner PC Meena posed some basic questions about the landfill and waste treatment to JE Rakesh Kumar but he allegedly was unable to provide any info. Officials said a departmental inquiry was initiated against the JE following the visit and a notice was served to Kumar.

Officials said MCG commissioner PC Meena issued the order placing the JE under suspension on Tuesday, allegedly after receiving several internal complaints against the JE and due departmental inquiry.

Although the nature of dereliction of duty by the JE was yet not clear, officials said owing to the sensitive nature of the landfill issue -- Haryana government has already deposited a hefty penalty of ₹100 crore in an escrow account on the directions of National Green Tribunal for failing to clear the landfill-- no leniency was shown to the official.

Officials said Kumar will remain attached to the MCG headquarters during the period of suspension.

Meena said he had asked Kumar some basic questions about Bandhwari landfill -- how many companies are working; what is the amount of waste processed so far; what mechanism has been adopted to increase the capacity of processing unit -- but the official was unable to provide any info.

“Despite being deployed on the project, he was unaware of the facts and details. The issue of Bandhwari landfill is sensitive and no negligence will be accepted. The next hearing before the NGT is scheduled to take place April 15 and we had asked for details so as to prepare a detailed reply to submit to the tribunal,” he said.

Officials said a department proceeding will be initiated against the JE and he will be served a charge-sheet by the MCG on which he will have to submit his explanation in writing. Officials said that if his reply is found unsatisfactory, penal action will be taken against him as per Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016.

Officials said Kumar was suspended in March last year as well for beating up, abusing and threatening the staff of a salon in Sector 38 allegedly after his wife expressed her dissatisfaction with their service. He also left the salon without paying ₹5,000 for the services rendered.

A case was registered against the engineer under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (causing hurt), 427 (committing mischief and causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sadar police station on March 5, 2022, said police.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Rakesh Kumar could not be reached for comment.

