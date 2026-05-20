MCG launches drive against illegal water use and faulty meters

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced an enforcement drive to curb misuse of drinking water. The corporation will disconnect illegal water connections and penalise consumers using defective or unmetered water supply in the city.

MCG staff unlinks illegal water connections at Sector 10A on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The civic body said the campaign is aimed at strengthening water conservation measures and ensuring compliance with municipal water supply regulations amid growing concerns over rising demand and water wastage in Gurugram.

According to a public notice issued by the corporation, strict action will be taken against consumers found violating water usage norms. The campaign will target misuse of potable water, unauthorised water connections, faulty meters and unmetered domestic, commercial, institutional and industrial connections.

Officials said violators could face heavy penalties, disconnection of water supply and other enforcement measures.

Under the new enforcement mechanism, consumers found using defective water meters will be fined ₹1,000. If the faulty meters are not repaired or replaced within the stipulated period, the corporation will disconnect the water connection, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCG has also decided to intensify action against misuse of drinking water for non-essential activities. They have also warned residents against using drinking water for washing vehicles, cleaning roads or other non-essential activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCG has also decided to intensify action against misuse of drinking water for non-essential activities. They have also warned residents against using drinking water for washing vehicles, cleaning roads or other non-essential activities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, consumers found misusing potable water will initially face a penalty of ₹2,000. In case of repeated violations, their water connection will be disconnected without prior notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, consumers found misusing potable water will initially face a penalty of ₹2,000. In case of repeated violations, their water connection will be disconnected without prior notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Drinking water is a precious public resource and cannot be wasted for avoidable purposes. Citizens must use water responsibly and comply with conservation guidelines,” Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Drinking water is a precious public resource and cannot be wasted for avoidable purposes. Citizens must use water responsibly and comply with conservation guidelines,” Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Use of potable water is also prohibited in construction activities. Officials said violators will lose the connection immediately. Only treated water supplied from sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be permitted for construction purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Use of potable water is also prohibited in construction activities. Officials said violators will lose the connection immediately. Only treated water supplied from sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be permitted for construction purposes. {{/usCountry}}

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The municipal corporation has also announced a special drive against illegal and unauthorised water connections operating across the city.

Dahiya said consumers using unregistered water connections or drawing water without approval would face disconnection during the enforcement campaign. Residents have been urged to register their water connections with the corporation at the earliest to avoid action.

The corporation further stated that all consumers with old, damaged or non-functional water meters must replace or repair them immediately in accordance with policy guidelines.

As part of the compliance process, MCG has appealed to all consumers to update their water meter details on the corporation’s official website, MCG official website, to avoid future inconvenience and ensure accurate billing records.

To strengthen public participation in monitoring water misuse, the corporation has also issued dedicated complaint and helpline numbers.

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“Residents can report incidents of illegal water connections or misuse through WhatsApp number 7840001817 or the toll-free helpline 1800-180-1817. Citizens may also approach the concerned junior engineer (JE) or assistant engineer offices in their respective areas,” said Dahiya.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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