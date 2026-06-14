MCG launches e-auction for 200+ ad sites, eyes 120 crore revenue target

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated the process for cluster-wise e-auction of advertising sites across the city, aiming to improve management of public advertising spaces, ensure transparency in allotment and boost municipal revenue, officials said.

More than 200 sites spanning residential, commercial and transit corridors will be offered through an online bidding process concluding on June 26. (HT Archive)

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According to the schedule issued by the civic body, the e-auction process commenced on June 11. The live online auction will be conducted on June 25, while bidding results will be finalised on June 26. Officials said the online process has been designed to ensure transparency and encourage competitive bidding by providing equal opportunities to eligible agencies and companies.

As part of the process, applications and document uploads began on June 11. The pre-qualification and site inspection phase will continue until June 17, followed by scrutiny of applications, declaration of results and site locking on June 18. A period for objections and corrections has been scheduled for June 19. Officials said the existing advertising contracts are scheduled to expire next week.

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{{^usCountry}} The earnest money deposit (EMD) window will remain open from June 20 to June 24, while final bidder locking and demonstration procedures will be completed on June 24 ahead of the live e-auction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earnest money deposit (EMD) window will remain open from June 20 to June 24, while final bidder locking and demonstration procedures will be completed on June 24 ahead of the live e-auction. {{/usCountry}}

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The corporation has divided advertising sites into six clusters and fixed separate monthly reserve prices for each. Cluster-1 has a monthly reserve price of ₹2.28 crore, Cluster-2 ₹2.16 crore, Cluster-3 ₹1.88 crore, Cluster-4 ₹2.32 crore, Cluster-5 ₹2.37 crore and Cluster-6 ₹2.31 crore.

Officials said the six clusters collectively cover more than 200 advertising sites across key residential, commercial and transit corridors of the city. Areas included in the clusters comprise Sector 4, Sector 7, Old Colony, Laxman Vihar, Jyoti Park and Madanpuri along major stretches such as Old Railway Road and Sheetla Mata Road; Sector 5, Sector 12A, Sector 33, Sector 34, Sector 38, Rajiv Nagar and Sanjay Gram; Sector 31, Sector 32, Sector 39, Sector 40, Sector 45 and South City 1 along Netaji Subhash Marg and NH-48 access corridors; and Sector 21, Sector 22, Sector 23, DLF Phase 2, DLF Phase 3, Cyber City and Dundahera, including the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and internal Cyber City roads.

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In the previous allotment cycle, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) generated ₹85.9 crore in advertisement revenue against a projected estimate of ₹100 crore. For the current financial year, the civic body has set a higher revenue target of ₹120 crore from advertisement rights.

“The e-auction system for allotment of advertisement sites is a completely transparent, fair and technology-driven process. It will not only enhance the corporation’s revenue but also ensure better management and optimal utilisation of advertising spaces,” municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said.