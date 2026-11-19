MCG makes registration mandatory for C&D waste disposal in Gurugram
The Gurugram civic body said projects already underway but without an approved waste management plan will be given seven days to submit their plans through the portal
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday directed all construction and demolition (C&D) waste generators, builders, contractors, government departments and waste transporters to register on its C&D Waste Portal, submit waste management plans and obtain prior approval to ensure proper disposal of construction debris.
Projects already underway without approved waste management plans have been given seven days to submit them through the portal, officials said.
The directive aims to curb illegal dumping of construction debris, which contributes to dust pollution and obstructs roads, drains and vacant plots across the city.
The MCG said the instructions were intended to strengthen compliance with waste management regulations, including the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, superseding the 2016 rules. The civic body said violations had continued despite the existing regulatory framework.
Under the new directions, bulk waste generators and C&D waste producers must arrange transportation of debris themselves. Waste must be transported in covered vehicles to the authorised C&D waste processing plant at Basai or another designated disposal facility.
“Users will have to book the service through the portal and deposit the debris against a challan generated online. The MCG has clarified that door-to-door collection of construction debris will not be available to bulk waste generators and C&D waste producers. They will therefore be responsible for its collection, transportation and disposal in accordance with the prescribed process,” said MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj.
The corporation warned that violations could invite action without further notice, including stopping construction activity or sealing sites under directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
Officials said environmental compensation could also be imposed for each day of non-compliance.
The MCG said the registration and approval process would help monitor C&D waste generation, transportation and disposal, while ensuring that debris is taken to authorised facilities instead of being dumped illegally across the city.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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