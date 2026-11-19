The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday directed all construction and demolition (C&D) waste generators, builders, contractors, government departments and waste transporters to register on its C&D Waste Portal, submit waste management plans and obtain prior approval to ensure proper disposal of construction debris. Under the new directions, bulk waste generators and C&D waste producers must arrange transportation of debris themselves. (HT Archive)

Projects already underway without approved waste management plans have been given seven days to submit them through the portal, officials said.

The directive aims to curb illegal dumping of construction debris, which contributes to dust pollution and obstructs roads, drains and vacant plots across the city.

The MCG said the instructions were intended to strengthen compliance with waste management regulations, including the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, superseding the 2016 rules. The civic body said violations had continued despite the existing regulatory framework.

Under the new directions, bulk waste generators and C&D waste producers must arrange transportation of debris themselves. Waste must be transported in covered vehicles to the authorised C&D waste processing plant at Basai or another designated disposal facility.

“Users will have to book the service through the portal and deposit the debris against a challan generated online. The MCG has clarified that door-to-door collection of construction debris will not be available to bulk waste generators and C&D waste producers. They will therefore be responsible for its collection, transportation and disposal in accordance with the prescribed process,” said MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj.

The corporation warned that violations could invite action without further notice, including stopping construction activity or sealing sites under directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Officials said environmental compensation could also be imposed for each day of non-compliance.

The MCG said the registration and approval process would help monitor C&D waste generation, transportation and disposal, while ensuring that debris is taken to authorised facilities instead of being dumped illegally across the city.

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