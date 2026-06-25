MCG mandates metal barricades at Gurugram work sites to curb dust pollution

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday mandated corrugated galvanized iron (GI) or metal sheet barricading at all construction, reconstruction, demolition and excavation sites to curb dust pollution and improve air quality.

Buildings must use full-height dust screens, while a dedicated enforcement cell will address complaints within 24 hours and monitor compliance. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The order, issued by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, follows directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and provisions under the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025. Officials said dust and fugitive emissions from construction activities are major contributors to pollution in Gurugram and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Under the guidelines, no construction or demolition activity can begin or continue unless the entire site perimeter is enclosed with corrugated GI or metal sheet barricading before work starts and throughout the project period. Temporary fencing, tarpaulin, cloth, tin sheets or mesh screens cannot be used as substitutes, said MCG officials.

Barricading must be made of opaque galvanized iron or colour-coated corrugated metal sheets, with a minimum thickness of 0.50 mm and be fixed to a rigid steel framework, the order states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Construction sites with a plot area of 500 square metres and above must have barricades at least three metres high, while other sites must maintain a minimum height of 2.4 metres. Along boundaries adjoining occupied buildings, schools, hospitals or busy roads, barricades must be 3.6 metres high or higher, depending on pollution-control norms,” said Dahiya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Construction sites with a plot area of 500 square metres and above must have barricades at least three metres high, while other sites must maintain a minimum height of 2.4 metres. Along boundaries adjoining occupied buildings, schools, hospitals or busy roads, barricades must be 3.6 metres high or higher, depending on pollution-control norms,” said Dahiya. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

MCG has also mandated full-height dust screening for structures under construction or demolition. Buildings must be covered with dust-screening fabric or green netting on all exposed sides. No structure taller than one storey will be allowed to continue construction without such screening, while demolition work can begin only after the structure is fully covered.

The corporation has directed site operators to maintain barricades properly, prevent encroachment on public roads and display project details, including builder’s name, building plan sanction number and contact details of the person responsible for dust control.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To ensure compliance, MCG will establish a dedicated dust control and enforcement cell headed by a nodal officer. Citizens can report violations through a dedicated complaint mechanism, with authorities required to act within 24 hours.

Officials said violators may face stop-work notices, environmental compensation, penalties, sealing of premises, disconnection of water and electricity connections and blacklisting of contractors or developers. Ongoing projects have 15 days to comply with the order.