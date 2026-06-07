MCG opens common service centres in 10 wards across Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has inaugurated common services centres in 10 wards across the city to provide residents easier access to civic services on Saturday, officials said.

The centres will operate daily from 9am to 5pm and are aimed at reducing processing time while easing pressure on central offices. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the centres have been opened in Wards 2, 3, 10, 13, 18, 22, 23, 25, 29 and 30, including the mayor’s camp office in Bhim Nagar. Residents can avail themselves of services such as birth certificates, death certificates, property tax-related facilities, Aadhaar services and other civic services at these centres instead of visiting the MCG office. The centres will operate from 9am to 5pm daily.

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“This will save both citizens time and will also ensure transparency of the services,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

Officials said more such centres will be opened in every ward of the city to ensure timely delivery of services. “These facilities will help residents get services within their own area,” said Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra.

According to MCG officials, the initiative is aimed at strengthening citizen-centric governance and reducing the burden on the corporation’s central offices. The centres are expected to streamline service delivery and improve access to essential civic facilities.

Officials further said the corporation is working towards digitising more public services and integrating them with the centres in the coming months. They added that the move will improve efficiency, reduce processing time for applications and enhance public convenience across the city.