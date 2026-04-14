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MCG plans 700 crore revamp of Gurugram waste collection system

Proposal shifts contractor payments to labour-based model; tender to be floated after approval amid complaints of poor service.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:53 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has prepared a fresh proposal to revamp its waste collection and transportation system, officials said, adding that it will be sent to the headquarters for the final Request for Proposal (RFP) by end of this week.

Rollout targeted in four months; move follows repeated tender delays and resident complaints of missed pickups and dumping (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The proposal, worth 700 crore, includes increasing the number of garbage-lifting vehicles by nearly 10 crore for door-to-door waste collection and revising contractor payment structures, officials added.

The move comes amid multiple complaints from residents over irregular waste collection, overflowing dumping points and deteriorating sanitation conditions. The new Request for Proposal (RFP) outlines a comprehensive plan to streamline garbage collection across the city.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG, said a key feature is the change in the contractor payment model. “Earlier, payments were linked largely to operational components, such as fuel and machinery. Under the new proposal, emphasis will be placed on labour costs, with wages being calculated based on minimum wage norms. This shift is expected to improve accountability and ensure better service delivery,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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