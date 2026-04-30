The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) plans to install smart street lighting on at least 10 major city roads, modelled on Connaught Place, to improve urban infrastructure, safety and civic amenities, officials said.

MCG plans smart street lights on 10 Gurugram roads, awaits nod

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The proposal, described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in Haryana, has been sent to the Urban Local Bodies Department Haryana for approval, officials said. It envisages multi-functional street poles with advanced features, including public announcement systems, emergency alerts and integrated cameras in select areas, they added.

Officials said locations were identified through a detailed ground survey, prioritising areas with poor visibility, safety concerns and inadequate lighting. Once approved, the project is expected to improve night-time visibility and security in residential and commercial zones.

At present, around 120,000 street lights are installed across Gurugram, but officials acknowledged gaps due to malfunctioning systems and poorly lit areas. The proposed installations aim to ensure more uniform illumination.

Vijay Dhaka, chief engineer, MCG, said the system will be integrated with a centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS) for real-time tracking and maintenance. “This will allow authorities to identify faults quickly and ensure timely repairs. In addition, CCTV cameras are also being installed at key locations to further strengthen surveillance and public safety,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} MCG officials said earlier attempts to modernise street lighting faced delays due to payment disputes and technical issues. A 2017 public-private partnership project saw limited success, with only 798 control panels installed against a planned 1,405. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG officials said earlier attempts to modernise street lighting faced delays due to payment disputes and technical issues. A 2017 public-private partnership project saw limited success, with only 798 control panels installed against a planned 1,405. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An official said, “Based on the survey, locations have been identified where these lights will be installed to improve safety and convenience in the city.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official said, “Based on the survey, locations have been identified where these lights will be installed to improve safety and convenience in the city.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents welcomed the move but flagged concerns over execution, noting long-standing issues of poorly lit streets, especially in developing and peripheral sectors. Officials added that with the monsoon approaching and rapid urban expansion, the project is crucial for safer streets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents welcomed the move but flagged concerns over execution, noting long-standing issues of poorly lit streets, especially in developing and peripheral sectors. Officials added that with the monsoon approaching and rapid urban expansion, the project is crucial for safer streets. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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