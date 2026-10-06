MCG puts senior officials on daily sanitation checks
MCG has identified the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Sector 29 and adjoining areas for special monitoring, with officials directed to ensure that construction and demolition waste, horticulture waste and other garbage are removed immediately if found
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has directed senior officials to spend two hours in the field every day to inspect sanitation work and address problems on the spot.
Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Monday directed all additional municipal commissioners and joint commissioners to remain in the field from 10am to noon daily and inspect cleanliness across the city.
On Monday, additional municipal commissioners Ankita Chaudhary, Ravinder Yadav, Dr Jaiveer Yadav and Kushal Kataria, and joint commissioners Dr Naresh Kumar, Ravinder Malik and Dr Ashish Singla inspected sanitation arrangements in different areas.
Officials visited garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), reviewed waste lifting and directed sanitation teams to ensure regular cleaning. The MCG has also made sprinkling of lime mandatory at GVPs after garbage is removed.
Officials said the sites would be monitored regularly to prevent garbage from accumulating again.
The civic body also carried out cleanliness drives at several locations with the participation of elected representatives, ward committee members, residents and sanitation workers.
Senior deputy mayor Dharmbir Bhangrola joined joint commissioner Dr Naresh Kumar and residents in a drive at Shivaji Park, while councillor Parminder Kataria participated in another drive in Ward 35 with additional municipal commissioner Dr Jaiveer Yadav.
MCG has identified the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Sector 29 and adjoining areas for special monitoring, with officials directed to ensure that construction and demolition waste, horticulture waste and other garbage are removed immediately if found.
The focus will also be on major entry points and prominent public areas, officials said.
Dahiya has asked officials to remain in regular touch with elected representatives, ward committee members and RWA representatives so that local sanitation issues can be identified and resolved quickly.
Sanitation workers have also been directed to carry out regular cleaning in their assigned areas.
Dahiya said keeping Gurugram clean was a priority and that the focus should not only be on removing garbage, but on ensuring that cleaned areas do not become dumping spots again.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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