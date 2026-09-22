MCG resumes anti-encroachment drive: Seals 7 buildings, razes 180 ramps

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday resumed its demolition and anti-encroachment drive across the city, removing more than 180 ramps occupying road space and sealing seven commercial buildings, officials said.

MCG demolish a ramp in front of a building in Shivpuri on Monday. (HT/Sourced)

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More than 100 ramps obstructing public space were removed in Rajendra Park, and 80 were demolished along New Colony Circular Road, officials said. Two commercial buildings were sealed on New Colony Circular Road, two in Patel Nagar and Barf Khana, and three in Dharam Colony and Ashok Vihar Phase 3.

Encroachments near Atul Kataria Chowk were also removed to clear public spaces and footpaths for pedestrians, officials said. The action was aimed at ensuring that roads and pedestrian areas remain free of obstructions and accessible to commuters and pedestrians.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the drive against illegal and unauthorised constructions would continue. “Strict actions will be taken against illegal buildings and unsafe buildings. Action is being taken on illegal encroachment, and roads, footpaths and public areas will be made encroachment-free,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The MCG had launched the drive on August 11, following Supreme Court directions issued on August 4 to act against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on public land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCG had launched the drive on August 11, following Supreme Court directions issued on August 4 to act against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on public land. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the recent building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, the MCG also began a survey on September 9 to identify illegal and unsafe buildings within its jurisdiction. A senior MCG official said the civic body is completing the survey and documentation.