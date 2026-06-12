MCG signs pact with NIUA for heat-resilient Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to develop data-driven and long-term solutions for reducing the impact of extreme temperatures caused by rapid urbanisation, officials saidon Thursday. The project will be implemented in phases over a period of 15 months and is set to take off this month, officials said.

The project is being implemented under an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). As per the MoU, accessed by HT, Gurugram is among 12 cities selected nationwide for the project.

Under this initiative, each city will receive ₹5 crore to implement location-specific heat mitigation and adaptation measures aimed at reducing the impact of extreme temperatures and enhancing urban climate resilience.

The project will be implemented in phases over a period of 15 months and is set to take off this month, officials said. During this period, the MCG will be required to submit periodic reports to the MoHUA and the NIUA to monitor implementation.

“This initiative will play a pivotal role in strengthening Gurugram’s resilience to rising temperatures and future climate challenges. The use of scientific data, modern technology, innovative solutions and public participation will help mitigate the impact of extreme heat while promoting sustainable urban development,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG Commissioner.

Officials said that under the project, a comprehensive assessment will be carried out to identify urban hotspots where temperatures consistently remain higher than the city average. The study will also map socio-economically vulnerable communities and neighbourhoods most susceptible to extreme heat, enabling authorities to design targeted mitigation and adaptation measures.

The MoU states that experts will also conduct urban heat island effect, heat mapping, and analysis of vulnerable zones across the city, on the basis of which, a comprehensive city heat resilience action plan will be prepared.

MCG officials added that various pilot projects will be carried out under this initiative by the civic body such as expanding urban green spaces, promoting water conservation, developing sheds in public places and cool roof technology.