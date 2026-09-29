MCG sterilises 2,615 stray dogs, vaccinates 7,028 in 11 months

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sterilised 2,615 stray dogs and vaccinated 7,028 in the past 11 months in the city, the civic body stated on Monday.
According to the MCG’s report for the month of September, it achieved 100 per cent vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs in several areas, including Kanhai, Wazirabad, Ashok Vihar Phase 1, 2 and 3, Silokhera, Saini Khera and Chakkarpur.
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The sterilisation and vaccination exercise has also been completed in several sectors, including sectors 4, 5, 10, 10A, 12, 12A, 15 (Parts 1-2), 27, 28, 30, 31, 38, 40, 41, 44 to 47 and 52.
The exercise aims to control the stray dog population while ensuring their health management and protection against diseases such as rabies, officials said.
According to the civic body, campaigns are under way in other parts of the city to bring more stray dogs under the vaccination and sterilisation programme.
“As of September 25, a total of 2,615 stray dogs had been sterilised, while 7,028 had been vaccinated. The MCG is implementing the programme in phases across different areas, with teams continuing to work towards expanding coverage,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.
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According to the report, MCG teams had caught 1,248 stray animals — including cattle — as of September 25, and all of them had been tagged.
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According to the report, MCG teams had caught 1,248 stray animals — including cattle — as of September 25, and all of them had been tagged.
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“Tagging helps maintain identification and records of captured animals and make their management and monitoring more systematic. The civic body is continuing the area-wise drive to catch and tag stray animals found roaming in public spaces,” said Dahiya.
MCG officials said the ongoing measures are aimed at improving animal management while addressing concerns related to public safety and animal welfare. The civic body plans to expand sterilisation and vaccination coverage to more areas and continue tagging stray animals to strengthen identification and monitoring.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.