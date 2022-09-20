MCG surprise inspection finds garbage overflow at Khandsa collection point

After receiving complaints that waste is overflowing at several secondary waste collection points across the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday carried out a surprise inspection at one such facility in Khandsa and found the allegations to be true.

Following the inspection, the MCG officials pulled up the concessionaire Ecogreen for allowing garbage to overflow at the secondary waste collection points and also directed its sanitation wing to get the waste cleared immediately, construct prefabricated boundary walls to ensure waste does not overflow towards residential areas, and create a path by installing tiles so that garbage vehicles can travel right till the collection point to pick up garbage.

The secondary waste collection points are centres where waste collected door-to-door from one or two wards is dumped and subsequently taken to the Bandhwari landfill for processing.

Waste collection is a major issue in Gurugram. MCG’s own survey in July revealed that garbage vehicles are not plying on 30% of designated routes across the city.

The surprise inspection was conducted by MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar, mayor Madhu Azad, and senior MCG officials from their Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) team and sanitation wing.

“During the MCG house meeting, several councillors complained about overflowing waste and untimely garbage collection at the secondary waste transfer stations. Based on one such complaint by councillors, the MCG commissioner, senior officials and I inspected a waste transfer station in Khandsa on Sunday,” said mayor Azad.

“We found the allegations of the councillors to be true and senior MCG officials have directed Ecogreen, the concessionaire, and the MCG departments concerned to address the issue,” said Azad.

According to MCG officials, the Khandsa secondary waste transfer station was inspected following a complaint from Sunil Kumar, councillor of ward 24, and Sudesh Rani, councillor of ward 27.

“This land belongs to HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), it’s an open dumping ground approved by MCG. MCG has given instructions to the engineering department to cover the area to maintain the aesthetics of the vicinity. Ecogreen has been picking up garbage from this dumping ground and transporting it to Bandhwari on a regular basis, an exercise it will continue to do in the future as well,” said a spokesperson for Ecogreen

During the site visit, the MCG commissioner also directed sanitation wing officials to conduct a special cleanliness campaign in wards 24 and 27 on priority, said officials.

MCG officials said in such campaigns, a team of sanitation workers identify parts of the ward that are unclean and clear waste, garbage, and debris from these places either manually or with the assistance of super suction or sweeper machines.

